Kota Suicide: 18-Year-Old NEET Student Hangs Self to Death in Rajasthan; 7th Case in 2025

In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old NEET aspirant, Ankush Meena, died by suicide on Monday morning, February 10. He was found hanging in his accommodation, police confirmed. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the reason behind the suicide. While student suicides in Kota are often linked to academic pressure, officials stated that initial findings suggest personal reasons may have led to the incident.

The victim was a resident of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. He had come to Kota to prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, officials said.

