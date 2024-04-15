Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute Case: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing in August 2024, Extends Interim Stay of Allahabad HC Order

The Supreme Court scheduled the matter for a hearing in August 2024. It extended the interim stay of the Allahabad High Court order, which appointed a Commission to inspect the Shahi Idgah Mosque at Mathura in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case. The interim stay will continue until the next hearing date.

The special leave petitions filed by the management committee of the Shahi Eidgah Mosque, Mathura and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board challenging a May 2023 order of the Allahabad High Court were heard by the bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta.

Bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta relists the matters in August 2024.



Interim orders will continue till then, the bench directs.

Also listed before the bench was another SLP filed by the mosque committee challenging the order passed by the Allahabad High Court in December 2023, allowing the appointment of a court commissioner to inspect the Shahi Idgah mosque.

On January 16, the Top Court had stayed the implementation of the Allahabad High Court order, which appointed the commission to inspect the mosque. Today, while directing the relisting of the matters in the week commencing on August 5, 2024, the Supreme Court stated that the interim order will continue to operate till the next date of hearing.