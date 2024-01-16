Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute Case: Supreme Court Stays Allahabad HC Order Appointing Commissioner to Inspect Shahi Eidgah Mosque

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 16, 2024 11:18 AM2024-01-16T11:18:05+5:302024-01-16T11:18:11+5:30

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 16, stayed the implementation of the Allahabad High Court order appointing an Advocate ...

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 16, stayed the implementation of the Allahabad High Court order appointing an Advocate Commissioner to inspect the Shahi Eidgah mosque at Mathura in the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute case. story developing

