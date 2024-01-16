Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute Case: Supreme Court Stays Allahabad HC Order Appointing Commissioner to Inspect Shahi Eidgah Mosque

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 16, stayed the implementation of the Allahabad High Court order appointing an Advocate Commissioner to inspect the Shahi Eidgah mosque at Mathura in the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute case. story developing

