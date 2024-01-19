KS Alagiri to head 23-member election committee of TN Congress

Chennai, Jan 19 Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president and senior party leader K.S. Alagiri will head a 23-member election committee constituted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in the state for the impending Lok Sabha elections.

Party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal announced the list of the 23-member election committee for Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Congress leader and in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Ajoy Kumar would hold a meeting with office-bearers of TNCC and also the election committee on Saturday.

This would be his first meeting after being made in-charge for Tamil Nadu. Senior leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress, K. Selva Perunthagai, P. Chidambaram, Kumari Anathan, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Danushkodi Adithan, Sudarsana Nachiappan are among the members of the committee.

Other members include Chellakumar, Manickam Tagore, K.V. Thangkabalu, M. Krishnaswamy, E.V.K.S. Elangovan, Su. Thirunavukarasar, K.R. Ramaswamy, K. Jayakumar, M.K. Vishnuprasad, Jothimani, Karti Chidambaram, Vijay Vasanth, Peter Alphonse, K. Gopinath, J.M. Haroon and Nassey J. Ramachandran.

It is to be noted that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Congress party won 9 seats out of the ten it contested as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) headed by the DMK. In the 2019 polls, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, EVKS Elangovan lost the Theni seat to AIADMK leader, O.P. Raveendranathan, son of former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam.

