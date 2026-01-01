K'taka BJP announces protest on Jan 5 in B'luru over house allotment to encroachers

Bengaluru, Jan 1 Condemning the Congress-led government’s decision to allot houses to encroachers whose residential structures were demolished at Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru following intervention by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the Karnataka BJP on Thursday announced a protest on January 5 at Freedom Park in the state capital.

Senior BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath made the announcement while addressing the media at the party headquarters here. “On January 5, we will launch a major agitation at Freedom Park in Bengaluru opposing the government’s move to allot houses to encroachers,” he said.

Vishwanath said the BJP has constituted a five-member fact-finding committee and that its first meeting was held on Thursday. “Two members of the committee are currently out of station. Once they return, we will visit the site,” he said.

He alleged that the government has failed to allot houses to people who had paid Rs 1 lakh six years ago under housing schemes. “As per the law, beneficiaries should have an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh, and in Bengaluru Urban district, those seeking houses under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme must have documents proving residence in Bengaluru for at least five years,” he said.

“The Revenue Department is supposed to issue such certificates. I have spoken to Revenue officials, and they have informed me that no such certificates have been issued. If houses are to be allotted and possession is to be given, beneficiaries must make full payment,” Vishwanath added.

He further alleged that people who had paid money several years ago are still waiting for houses, while encroachers are being provided housing facilities. “According to me, this is completely illegal. If the government proceeds with the allotment, we will challenge it in court and also submit a complaint to the Governor,” he said.

Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that the move was driven by vote-bank politics. “The high command has warned the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan is least concerned about the state and the nation. His only aim is to ensure an increase in the population of his community,” Yatnal alleged.

He further accused the Housing Minister of pursuing an agenda of what he described as the “Islamisation of India” and claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, instead of rehabilitating local residents, was preparing to allot houses to non-locals who had not lived in the area for years.

“Their background has not been verified, and for the sake of votes, the government is rushing to allot houses,” Yatnal said.

Accusing the Chief Minister of appeasing the Muslim community, Yatnal alleged that Siddaramaiah was neglecting the concerns of other communities in the state.

Responding to the allegations, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the BJP-led government was in power at the Centre. “If Bangladeshis or Pakistanis are present in the state, let the Centre send them out. Who allowed them to enter the country in the first place? One cannot merely make allegations for show,” he said.

