K’taka BJP MLA launches 'I am Kar Sevak, arrest me' campaign, detained

Bengaluru, Jan 4 Karnataka BJP MLA and General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar was detained by police for staging a protest and launching “I am Kar Sevak, arrest me” campaign in Bengaluru on Thursday.

MLA Sunil Kumar sat in front of the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru alone holding a placard which said, “I am Kar Sevak who participated in Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement on Dec 6, 1992, arrest me.”

As the permission was not obtained to stage the protest, the police took him into custody.

The BJP held a statewide protest on Wednesday demanding the immediate release of Srikanth Poojari, a Kar Sevak in connection with a case lodged 31 years ago during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

State President B.Y. Vijayendra had given a 48-hour deadline to the state government for the release of Kar Sevak.

The development has brought the Congress government in Karnataka and opposition BJP on a confrontation mode.

