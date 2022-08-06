K'taka CM issues instructions for time-bound implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed officials to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission project in a time-bound manner as it is an ambitious project.

Speaking at the 'Disha' State level review meeting Bommai highlighted the total number of tap water connections in the southern state.

"Tapped drinking water connections were provided for 19 lakh houses last year. On average 7000 houses are being connected every day," said CM Bommai.

The state chief also stressed on achieving the annual target.

"Though some districts have done well, a few districts are lagging behind in implementation. Set it right and achieve the annual target. MLAs should visit their constituencies and submit the status report. 'Disha' meetings should be held compulsorily in all the districts every quarter," he added.

Chief Minister Bommai also instructed that the administration should take action to clear the pending Crop Insurance claims immediately and the MPs' 'Adarsha Gram' Yojana works should be taken up on a priority basis.

MP Sumalatha, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and other senior officials were present.

As per the official website the Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

The programme will also implement source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, rainwater harvesting.

The Jal Jeevan Mission will be based on a community approach to water and will include extensive Information, Education and communication as a key component of the mission. JJM looks to create a jan andolan for water, thereby making it everyone's priority.

