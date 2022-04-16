K'taka: Eshwarappa's arrest sought in contractor suicide case

Bengaluru, April 16 Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Karnataka on Saturday has urged the ruling BJP government to "immediately arrest" former minister K.S. Eshwarappa in connection with the suicide case of a contractor from Belagavi.

Rajesh Pavithran, the state president said the issue will not be settled with the resignation of Eshwarappa from the cabinet, adding "it is a non-bailable offence".

"Eshwarappa can destroy evidence using his political power and influence. Because of his corruption, a Hindu worker has lost his life. BJP has broken the records of Congress party in the last 60 years in terms of corruption," he said.

"This is not the only case, many leaders from the BJP in Karnataka are receiving 40 per cent commission of the work and looting the treasury of the state. An investigation needs to be conducted in this regard. The people are worried that if the majority of budgetary allocations are going to the pockets of BJP leaders through 40 per cent commission, what is the fate of development," he said.

He said the Hindu Mahasabha is writing a letter to the Governor in this regard.

"Since an FIR is being lodged against Eshwarappa and he is being made the prime accused, he should be arrested," Pavithran reiterated.

Santhosh K. Patil, a contractor and BJP leader from Belagavi committed suicide by consuming poison on April 12 at a lodge in Udupi.

He had sent a message to mediapersons alleging that Eshwarappa had made a promise to him to release funds of Rs 4 crore worth projects in the limits of Hindalga Gram Panchayat.

He further stated that after the completion of work, Eshwarappa refused to release the money and demanded a 40 per cent commission.

Following his death, Eshwarappa resigned from his post on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor