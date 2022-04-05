K'taka forest dept intensifies search for tiger

Madikeri (Karnataka), April 5 The Karnataka Forest Department on Tuesday intensified its search operation for a tiger in Madikeri district, while also issuing an alert for the residents of villages surrounding the Virajpet town in connection.

As many as 150 Department sleuths continued the search operation with tamed elephants and sharpshooters.

The tiger had attacked and killed a labourer Ganesh at Rudraguppe village near Virajpet on March 29.

Following the attack, the Department swung into immediate action to locate the tiger.

It has also installed 35 cameras in and around the region. The combing operation is being taken up in the 10 km radius of Rudraguppe village.

Meanwhile, measures have been taken up to ensure safety of the local residents, including the creation of WhatsApp groups to exchange messages and issue alerts.

The CCTVs installed by the Department have captured images of the tigerand it is ascertained that the big cat is very much in the vicinity.

Laborers in the area have complained about the continued threat to their lives by tigers and elephants.

The last official count revealed that there are 524 tigers in the state making Karnataka forests home to the second largest population of tigers in the country.

