K'taka govt announces compensation for fans of actor Yash who died due to electrocution

Bengaluru, Jan 8 Karnataka government has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family members of three fans of superstar Yash who died following electrocution while they were trying to erect a cut-out of the actor in Gadag district of Karnataka.

District in-charge Minister H.K. Patil said that Rs 50,000 compensation will also be given to three others who have suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Sources said that superstar Yash will also visit the victim families. The actor will arrive in Hubballi on a special flight from Bengaluru and will visit the Soranagi village. He is also expected to make a visit to the hospital and meet the injured.

Three persons were killed and three others suffered serious injuries while they were erecting a huge cut-out of superstar Yash to wish him on his birthday.

The incident took place on Monday in Soranagi village near Lakshmeshwar town in Gadag district, Karnataka.

The deceased have been identified as Hanumantha Harijan (24); Murali Nadumani (20); and Naveen Gaji (20) while the injured have been identified as Manjunath Harijan, Prakash Myageri, and Deepak Harijan.

Some youth were trying to set up the cut-out to express their love for the 'KGF' Series superstar Yash on January 8 to celebrate his birthday however due to the darkness at night, the victims were unable to see the high-tension electric wire.

Local MLA Chandru Lamani visited the injured persons at the hospital in Lakshmeshwar and offered condolences to the families of those who died in the incident.

SP B.S. Nemagoud said that a group of nine people were trying to install a cut-out with an iron frame which came in contact with the electric wire due to which the incident took place.

“The condition of two injured persons is critical,” he said.

