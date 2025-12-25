Kumaraswamy accuses K'taka govt of extortion through liquor shop licences

Bengaluru, Dec 25 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday levelled serious allegations against the Karnataka government, accusing it of indulging in extortion under the pretext of issuing liquor shop licences to mobilise funds for its guarantee schemes and refill an emptied state treasury.

Speaking to the media after paying tributes at the memorial of late Shamanur Shivashankarappa in Davangere, the Union Minister said the state government had fixed the licence fee for a single liquor shop at Rs 1.95 crore.

"Is this anything but loot? The government itself is encouraging large-scale alcohol consumption by pushing people towards drinking. In the same manner, it is looting every department," Kumaraswamy alleged.

He accused the state government of misusing funds and grants meant for various schemes, including the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) and the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP).

"As much as possible, the state treasury is being plundered. Extorting money through liquor shop auctions is the state government's New Year gift to the people," he said sarcastically.

Kumaraswamy also questioned the fate of Rs 5,000 crore that was to be credited to women's bank accounts under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, has so far not provided any clarification to the public on the issue.

"The Chief Minister himself says he is unaware of it. Despite presenting record numbers of budgets, he does not know what is happening in his own department or where the money has gone. Such an 'economic expert', who boasts of presenting the highest number of budgets, cannot be found anywhere in the world," Kumaraswamy remarked.

He further alleged that development in the state has hit rock bottom.

"For two-and-a-half years, the government has been running the administration in the name of guarantees. The condition of the roads reflects the fate of this administration. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have wasted time in power-sharing conflicts. The people will not forgive them," the Union Minister said.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy visited the memorial of former Congress minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who passed away recently, and paid his respects.

He later visited the residence of Shivashankarappa and met his son, Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, and offered condolences. Family members were present during the visit.

Former minister S.A. Mahesh, Legislative Council member S.L. Bhojegowda, former MLC H.M. Ramesh Gowda and others accompanied the Union Minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor