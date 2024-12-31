Kumbh Mela 2025 Special Trains: Railways to Operate 3,000 Trains, Including 560 on Ring Rail

The Indian Railways will operate 3,000 special trains for the Maha Kumbh 2025, with 560 of them running on the ring rail, a senior official announced on Monday. North Central Railway General Manager Upendra Chandra Joshi stated that 560 ticketing points will be set up across nine railway stations Prayagraj Junction, Subedarganj, Naini, Prayagraj Chheoki, Prayag Junction, Phaphamau, Prayagraj Rambagh, Prayagraj Sangam, and Jhunsi as well as within the fair grounds.

He added that approximately 10 lakh tickets can be issued daily from these counters. To accommodate the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Railways has introduced an advance ticket booking facility, allowing passengers to book tickets 15 days ahead of their journey.

Joshi outlined a comprehensive plan for ring rail services on routes including Prayagraj-Ayodhya-Varanasi-Prayagraj, Prayagraj-Sangam Prayag-Jaunpur-Prayag-Prayagraj, Govindpuri-Prayagraj-Chitrakoot-Govindpuri, and Jhansi-Govindpuri-Prayagraj-Manikpur-Chitrakoot-Jhansi. The Railways will operate over 10,000 regular trains and more than 3,000 special trains for the Maha Kumbh 2025. Among these, 1,800 special trains will cater to short distances, 700 to long distances, and 560 will run on the ring rail routes.

He informed that in view of the heavy crowd in Maha Kumbh 2025, more than 18,000 personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and State Railway Police are being brought to Prayagraj on duty from all parts of Indian Railways.