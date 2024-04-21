Kunwar Sarvesh Singh Dies: BJP Candidate from UP's Moradabad Passes Away Day After Polling

BJP leader and party's candidate for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, died on Saturday following a prolonged illness. Singh died at AIIMS in Delhi at around 6.30 pm.Notably, voting on Moradabad seat took place in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday. The late BJP nominee did not participate in his election campaigns due to his health conditions.

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar has passed away. He had some problem in his throat and had an operation. Yesterday, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up," UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary told news agency PTI.Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditya took to social media and extended his condolences. He prayed for strength to his supporters and bereaved family.

I am shocked by the demise of BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency and former MP Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and their supporters to bear this loss," Adityanath wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Kunwar Sarvesh Singh was a businessman and strong leader of the party in Uttar Pradesh. Sarvesh Kumar belonged to Thakur caste. Before becoming an MP, he was elected MLA four times from Thakurdwara Assembly seat. Sarvesh Kumar's son Kunwar Sushant Singh is an MLA from Badhapur assembly seat which comes in Moradabad Lok Sabha.Sarvesh Kumar was also in the news during the loudspeaker controversy in Kanth assembly constituency in 2014.