Kushinagar's green changemakers plant 11K trees in 11 years

Kushinagar, Feb 26 Eleven youths from Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar have planted more than 11,000 saplings in the state in a period of 11 years. The team has been engaged in efforts to connect the people with their 'Paudharopan and Janmotsav Campaign' and in attracting volunteers for the same.

In 2006, Dr Hariom Mishra, a resident of Kushinagar, participated in a camp organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) and planted saplings. He soon realised that the entire world, be it animals, humans or birds, are dependent on trees for their survival.

The green changemakers not only plant saplings on the birth anniversaries of great leaders, but also motivate the common people to plant saplings on the occasions of their children's birthdays and marriage anniversaries.

Mishra, a Sociology Professor at Kushinagar's Uditnarayan PG College, has been engaged in environmental protection along with a team of 10 others who work together. So far, 50 volunteers have joined the campaign run by the 11 members since 2012.

Mishra said that somebody had to come forward to save the environment that has already been exploited so much, as it has a crucial contribution in the life of humans, birds and plants.

He added that trees save lives and their importance was understood in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mishra said that the team was inexperienced earlier when they started the campaign initially in 2006 and used to plant saplings in public spaces which would not survive.

Later, the saplings were planted in places with boundary walls and gates, Mishra said.

Mishra apprised that the team thought of taking the plantation campaign forward to every house, so they began planting saplings on birthdays and marriage anniversaries.

The trend soon gained momentum in the entire district and now people reach out to us themselves, said Mishra.

Along with this, saplings are being planted in schools, colleges and hospitals on several occasions of national importance.

Mishra said that trees which provide ample shade such as Mango, Peepal, Pakad, Banyan, Tulsi and Kadam are planted in safe places where there is an adequate arrangement of water, such as schools, hospitals and panchayat buildings among others.

Adding that so far they had planted around 11,000 saplings.

Mishra said that the people have started taking initiatives and buy the saplings themselves or pay for them.

He said that saplings of fruit trees such as Litchi, Mango and Jamun among others are planted on birthdays.

Mishra apprised that the team used to collect donations among themselves earlier, but gradually received the support and cooperation from the locals.

Adding that, there is no dearth of money to buy plants anymore.

Mishra apprised that the team of 11 members includes Seema Tripathi, Indra Kumar Mishra, Anjani Nandan Singh, Pragya Rai, Priya, Vijendra Pratap Singh, Abhishek Srivastava, Pavaneshmani, Satyendra Kumar Mishra and Rishikesh Mishra.

Former HOD of Environmental Science department at Gorakhpur University, Dinesh Kumar Singh, said that trees like Banyan, Peepal and Pakad live long and are full of medicinal properties.

He added that apart from providing oxygen, these trees also mitigate noise pollution.

The team of green changemakers is preserving life on earth by planting saplings, said Singh.

