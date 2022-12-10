Lab timings extended for twelve hours in Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

The Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in the national capital has extended the laboratory timings for twelve hours.

The decision was taken on Friday during a meeting with the Medical Superintendent with HODs of the hospital.

"A meeting regarding extending the extension of laboratory timings was held in the chamber of the Medical Superintendent with HODs of the blood bank, Pathology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr (Prof) Neera Sharma and Dr (Prof) Dheeraj Bahl. It was decided that from December 12, 2022, the laboratory timings will be extended from 8 am to 8 pm," reads the minutes of the meeting.

"The collection timings are Monday-Friday 8 am to 5 pm, Saturday 8 am to 1 pm," it said.

"Samples of all the patients who get registered till registration time is over will be collected and processed on the same day in the respective departments," mentioned in the minutes of the meeting.

"Dr (Prof) Dheeraj Bahl to provide one DEO for the collection centre so that registration can be done till 5:00 pm. Two security guards and two Safai Karamcharis are to be posted in the collection centre for smooth patient care services and patient crowd/queue management. Necessary instructions to be issued to In-charge security and In-charge sanitation services/ Sanitary Supervisor regarding this," it said.

All the HODs were asked to submit their staff, resident and faculty roaster for the same by the evening of December 8, 2022.

Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital on Saturday decided to extend the timings of its Operation Theatre (OT) from August 22 onwards to cater to more patients.

Back in August, RML hospital extended the timings of its Operation Theatre (OT) to cater to more patients.

It increased the working hours of its operation theatre.

Earlier the working hours of OT were from 9 am to 4 pm which will be changed to the new working hours of 8 am to 6 pm from August 22 onwards.

The decision was made seeing the high waiting list of surgeries, as revised timing will help the doctors to conduct more procedures in a single day.

According to the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) there is also a need to increase the number of working doctors in the hospital to shed the load on the doctors.

The RML hospital come under the central government and caters to about 10,000 patients in a single day. The hospital recently established Out Patient Department OPD) services on Sundays, seeing an increased burden of patients since October 2021.

The Departments whose OPDs started on Sundays included Medicines, Surgery, Obs and Gynae, Orthopaedics, Eye, ENT, Paediatrics, Urology and pharmacy.

With inputs from ANI

