Labourers from north India not attacked in Tamil Nadu, action being taken against those spreading fake news: CV Ganesan

Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan said that there is no truth in news on social media that labourers from north India are being attacked in parts of Tamil Nadu and assured that appropriate action will be taken against those spreading such news.

There is no threat to any worker from north India in Tamil Nadu, they are contributing very well, CV Ganesan said in a press release on Friday.

"Big industrial and small industrial companies have been investing in Tamil Nadu on a large scale for many years and workers from many states come here to work in a peaceful environment and contribute a lot to the development of the state," the minister further added.

The release stated that malicious news is being spread by some people on social media that the workers of North India are being attacked at some places in Tamil Nadu with very wrong intentions.

"Everyone in Tamil Nadu including the people of North India knows that there is never an iota of truth in this," he said.

"Appropriate action is being taken against those who spread the news of such incidents taking place in Tamil Nadu, which is always known for industrial peace and social peace. I want to say that in Tamil Nadu not only the workers of North India, but the workers of all the states are working peacefully and efficiently without any fear," the minister added.

( With inputs from ANI )

