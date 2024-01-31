Ladakhi Nomads Resist Chinese Army's Grazing Land Grab in Nyoma

Ladakhi nomads are being hailed for their bravery after resisting attempts by the Chinese army to drive them out of a traditional grazing area in the Nyoma region earlier this month.

A video circulating on social media shows the tense standoff, with a nomad using his rope as a sling to pelt stones at Chinese soldiers. Other nomads are seen picking up stones and slamming them in frustration, while arguing with more than a dozen unarmed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops accompanied by armored vehicles.

The nomads eventually left the grazing field, followed by Chinese soldiers who ensured their departure. The incident reportedly occurred on January 2nd, with no Indian Army soldiers present in the video shared on Instagram by Kunsang Namjal.

Ishey Spalzang, the elected councillor of Nyoma, confirmed the incident and identified the location as Kakjung, a border area near Tibet. "Our shepherds have always used this land, which lies within the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on our side," Spalzang told The Telegraph. "There was no violation from our side, but the Chinese claim it is their territory."

Ladakh Congress leader Tsering Namgyal echoed Spalzang's statement, calling the area "entirely ours" and lamenting the denial of access to local shepherds. "The video speaks for itself," he said. "Our people are standing their ground, telling the Chinese this is our land."

The video captures the heated exchange, with a shepherd questioning the Chinese presence and their use of vehicles. Both sides filmed the incident, with PLA soldiers even attempting to block a herder's mobile camera.

Chushul councillor Konchok Stanzin, who also posted the video on X, praised the bravery of the shepherds. See how our local people are showing their bravery in front of the PLA, claiming that the area they are stopping is our nomad’s grazing land. PLA stopping our nomads from grazing in our territory. Seems it is never a never-ending process due to different lines of perceptions. But I salute our nomads, who always stand to protect our land and stand as the second guardian force of the nation,” he said.

No doubt that our forces are always with civilians resolving the grazing issues with the PLA, it’s all because of their support that our nomads could bravely face the PLA, he added.