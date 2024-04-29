Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya files nomination from Saran in Bihar

Patna, April 29 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and Lalu Prasad's daughter, Rohini Acharya filed her nomination for the Saran Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar's Chapra district on Monday.

She filed the nomination in the presence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, ex-DyCM Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Misa Bharti.

A large number of supporters were also present at the office of the district magistrate cum returning officer in Chapra.

Following the nomination, a rally has been organised in Rajendra stadium in Chapra where Tejashwi Yadav, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani and RJD national general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui will be present.

Rohini Acharya is contesting against senior BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy. The latter had won the Lok Sabha election from Saran in 2014 and 2019.

After the announcement of the name of Rohini Acharya as an RJD candidate, Rajiv Pratap Rudy attacked Lalu Prasad, claiming that Rohini Acharya "is just a mask, and Lalu Prasad Yadav is the actual candidate of Saran".

