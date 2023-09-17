Leaders Across the Nation Extend Birthday Greetings to PM Modi on His 73rd

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday, receiving warm wishes from President Droupadi Murmu, as well as numerous dignitaries and politicians across the nation.

Extending best wishes, the President said she wished that PM Modi with his foresight and strong leadership paved the way for India's development in every field during the 'Amrit Kaal'.

Praising him as the architect of the new India, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a strong foundation for a grand and self-reliant India, drawing from the country's ancient heritage. "Be it the party organisation or the government, we always get inspiration of national interest being supreme from Modi ji," he said, adding that he considered it his good fortune to serve the country under such a unique leader.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "architect of the new India" and commended his dedication and vision for constructing a "developed India."

"Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji: The Architect of New India' If we look closely at Hon. Prime Minister Ji's personality, we find a reflection of a beautiful coordination of the qualities of both practicality and idealism," Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday."

"My best wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Congress chief Kharge said on X.