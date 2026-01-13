LEDs, toys, nutrition gardens: ‘Saksham Anganwadis’ transforming early childhood in MP’s Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), Jan 13 The Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan initiative, launched under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is emerging as a transformative step in the field of women and child development. It is fast turning traditional Anganwadi centres into modern, vibrant hubs of learning, nutrition, and care.

Anganwadi centres under the scheme are being upgraded beyond their “conventional role of nutrition distribution”. They are now being developed as well-equipped centres that are offering a blend of education, health, and recreation. Facilities such as LED televisions, RO water filters, modern teaching aids, toys, hygienic meal arrangements, and nutrition gardens are being provided, aimed at ensuring a child-friendly and engaging environment. This initiative has significantly contributed to the holistic development of children while also enhancing awareness among mothers regarding nutrition and health.

In Neemuch district, 58 Anganwadi centres have already been developed as Saksham Anganwadis. These centres offer smart learning, clean drinking water, and nutritious meals, creating a sense of trust and confidence among families. The smiling faces of children and the growing sense of security among mothers of the kids bear testimony to the success of the scheme. The initiative reflects a strong commitment to nurturing not only today’s children but also the future of the nation.

As part of this effort, Anganwadi Centre No. 4 in Gram Panchayat Bharbhadiya and the Anganwadi Centre in Gram Panchayat Girdoda have also been upgraded under the scheme.

According to officials, children at these centres are benefiting from digital learning through LED TVs, along with educational materials and play equipment. These items support their overall development. Nutrition exhibitions are regularly organised at the centres. At the same time, the first and third Tuesdays of every month are observed as Mangal Diwas, featuring ‘Godh Bharai’ programmes for pregnant women and ‘Suposhan Diwas’ activities.

Children attending the Anganwadi centres are receiving early education in an engaging, play-based manner, ensuring their all-around development. Pregnant women are provided with nutritious food, timely vaccination, and health guidance. These ceremonies are also organised at the centres to promote maternal health and community participation.

Speaking on the initiative, Neemuch District Programme Officer (Women and Child Development) Ankita Pandya said that under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 schemes, special attention is being given to the upgradation of Anganwadi centres and child nutrition. She informed that 58 Anganwadi centres have already been developed in the first phase, with 268 more selected for the second phase. Facilities such as electricity, toilets, drinking water, TV installation, nutrition gardens, rainwater harvesting, and toys for children have been ensured. She added that special focus is being laid on the nutrition of pregnant women and malnourished children, with four Mangal Diwas events organised every month as community celebrations.

Beneficiary Jyoti Yadav, a pregnant woman from Girdoda village, shared her experience, saying that her Ghod Bharai was organised at the Anganwadi centre and she received timely vaccinations. She said Anganwadi workers regularly guide her on health and nutrition, and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor