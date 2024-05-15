Leopard killed in J&K's Budgam after injuring six

Srinagar, May 15 Six people were injured on Wednesday in a leopard attack in J&K’s Budgam district after which the animal was killed.

Officials said that the leopard attacked people in the Nasrullahpora area of the district while they were working on the agricultural land.

“After the attack, the locals rushed to the spot and immediately took all the injured to a nearby hospital where doctors referred the injured to Srinagar for specialised treatment," officials said.

A wildlife department official said that the leopard was subsequently killed.

The man-animal conflict has been increasing in Kashmir ever since the shooting of wild animals was banned and encroachments by humans into animal habitats took place due to the increasing human population.

