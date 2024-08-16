Letter petition seeks SC to take suo moto cognisance of RG Kar incident

New Delhi, Aug 16 A letter petition has been addressed to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), D.Y. Chandrachud, urging the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognisance of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week.

The plea seeks directions for an immediate and impartial investigation into the incident, along with deployment of central forces in the said medical college until the pendency of the case.

It also prays for guidelines to enhance security measures at medical colleges and hospitals across the country to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future, and framing comprehensive guidelines for the protection of medical professionals and institutions.

The letter petition filed by Monica Singh, a dcotor by profession, through her advocate Satayam Singh pleaded the apex court to exercise judicial oversight in the RG Kar matter to ensure that the investigation is conducted thoroughly and impartially.

“The attack on the R.G. Kar Medical College is not merely an isolated incident of violence, but a direct assault on the healthcare system of our nation. It undermines the safety and security of those who have dedicated their lives to serving others. Swift and decisive action by the Supreme Court is essential to restore faith in the rule of law and to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of our medical institutions,” the plea read.

It also referred to the case of Pt. Parmanand Katara vs Union of India and Others (1995), wherein the Supreme Court issued guidelines for the protection of medical professionals against harassment during the discharge of their duties, and the case of Jerryl Banait vs Union of India and Others (2020), in which the court directed the government to provide necessary police security to doctors and medical staff to address violence against healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plea added, “The recent incidents reveal a critical gap in ensuring the safety of women, particularly in sectors with a high representation of female employees, such as the medical field. Women constitute a significant portion of the workforce in healthcare as doctors, nurses, receptionists, and other roles. They often work long hours and face unique challenges that require special attention to ensure their safety.”

