LG approves Kejriwal's proposal to give add depts to Kailash Gahlot, Raajkumar Anand

After Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from the Delhi cabinet, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's proposal to give the responsibility of additional departments to ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raajkumar Anand.

Gahlot has been given the responsibility of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs; Transport; Revenue; Finance; Planning; Power; Home; Urban Development; Water; Administrative Reforms; Information and Technology; Public Works Department; Women and Child Development; Irrigation and Flood Control, said Gazette notification on Wednesday.

While Raaj Kumar Anand has been allotted: Gurudwara Elections; SC and ST; Social Welfare; Cooperative; Education; Land & Building; Vigilance; Services; Tourism; Art, Culture and Language; Labour; Employment; Health; Industries.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal today held a meeting with all AAP MLAs at the CM Camp office, Civil Lines.

After this, the CM will meet all AAP Councillors.

Sisodia was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the new excise policy of the Delhi government.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in the excise policy case.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to CBI custody for five days.

The CBI had also quizzed AAP leader Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the now-junked Delhi Excise policy.

Jain is currently lodged in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Recently, the CBI and ED made several arrests for alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

( With inputs from ANI )

