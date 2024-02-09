LIC Share Price Rises by 5%, Become Fifth Most Valued Company

LIC experienced a remarkable surge in its shares, rising over 6%, and reaching a market valuation of Rs 6.99 lakh crore. This elevation in valuation has positioned LIC as the fifth most valued company in India.

This elevation in valuation has positioned LIC as the fifth most valued company in India Noteworthy inclusions in the country’s elite list of valued firms are Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and now LIC. While LIC’s market cap is currently just shy of exceeding Infosys at Rs 7.03 lakh crore, this latest milestone reinforces LIC’s strong market presence and investor confidence in the financial landscape.