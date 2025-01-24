Liquor Ban in Madhya Pradesh: Mohan Yadav-Led Approves Liquor Ban in 17 Holy Cities; Check Full List Here

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led cabinet approved a ban on liquor in 17 holy cities, including Ujjain, Maihar, Orccha and others. The ban will be implemented as soon as the new excise policy comes into effect. The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting attended by CM Mohan Yadav held in Maheshwar.

The alcohol ban will be imposed by Madhya Pradesh government 17 religious sites are: Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Salkanpur, Janapav, Pitambara Peeth, Datia, Nalkheda in Agar-Malwa, Maheshwar, Mandsaur, Amarkantak, Mandla (Narmadaghat), Multai, Jabalpur, Chitrakoot, Barman Panna.

"To ensure that the state moves towards a liquor ban gradually, we have decided that in the first phase, liquor shops would be shut down in Nagar Palikas, Nagar Parishads, and Nagar Panchayats of 17 cities. These shops will not be shifted anywhere else. It has been decided that these shops will be shut down permanently," CM Mohan Yadav said.

Earlier, the MP government also declared that the sale and consumption of liquor and meat near religious sites should be prohibited. "The process for budget preparation for the current financial year is also almost in the last phase. We will ensure that a provision is made on the consumption of liquor in religious sites in the state," CM Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.