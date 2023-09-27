LJP leader Ram Vilas shot dead in Bihar

Four unidentified bike-borne assailants gunned down a leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) party in Bihar’s Gaya district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Anwar Ali Khan, who had contested the 2020 Assembly polls on a party ticket.

The police said that Khan had gone to a salon on Wednesday for a shave when the assailants barged in and shot at him. He sustained six gunshot injuries and died on the spot. After committing the crime, the accused persons while attempting to flee lost one of their bikes, the police said. The assailants however snatched a bike from a passersby and eventually fled from the spot.