LMC plans to reserve parking lots for women in Lucknow

Lucknow, March 8 On International Women’s Day, there is some good news for women in Lucknow.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) now proposes to reserve space for women in parking lots.

A special all-women House of LMC was organised on Thursday where it was decided to provide more facilities for women.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, along with 44 present and former women corporators, proposed the creation of dedicated parking spots for women and special shopping zones for women in the city’s markets.

“We are considering tabling the proposal for a reserved site in parking and a market lot for all women,” said the mayor.

It was decided in the meeting that the mayor, municipal commissioner, and four additional municipal commissioners would adopt one ward each of the LMC through a lottery system and oversee the development work.

The mayor also announced that the top-performing girl students of Uttar Pradesh Board’s High School and Intermediate Lucknow would be made the brand ambassadors of LMC.

The LMC further plans to revive the pink toilets in a modern way.

“Many pink toilets are in bad shape and reviving them is our priority so that women do not have to face difficulty,” said one of the corporators.

The corporators proposed that the duty of women sanitation workers should start at 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m. to avoid disruption in the education of their children.

LMC Commissioner Inderjit Singh said, “The collective impact of women is undeniable. Their achievements serve as a beacon of inspiration towards bringing a change in the country.”

