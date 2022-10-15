Locals laud Centre's "people-friendly" outreach programme in J-K

As part of the Centre's 'mega public outreach' in Jammu and Kashmir, four Union ministers including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have visited the region in the last week, a move which the locals termed as "people-friendly".

Under the mega outreach programme, as many as 70 Union ministers will visit J-K. The programme began after Shah's three-day visit to the Union Territory starting October 3 (till 5), where he addressed public meetings in the Rajouri district of Jammu region and Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

According to a report, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale visited Kashmir on October 6 and interacted with the media in Srinagar.

After Athawale, Union Minister for Industries and Crafts Anupriya Patel visited the Ganderbal district on Wednesday, followed by Union Minister for Pashupalan, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Sanjiv Kumar Balyan who visited the Shopian district of south Kashmir.

According to the report, he met the public delegation including panchayat members, a programme which was widely praised.

According to the report, the locals said that the program has enabled them to connect directly with the government.

The locals said that their problems reach directly to the concerned officers and they are also solved as earlier even minor work used to take a lot of time.

They called the Centre's outreach programme "people-friendly" and hoped that more such programmes will be organised in the future.

