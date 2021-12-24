Lockdown Again in 2022: Centre to impose restrictions again amid scare of Omicron

The number of Omicron patients in the country has doubled in five days. A total of 221 people in 14 states have been infected with omicron. Maharashtra and Delhi are in the lead. This has increased the tension of the central government.

The holiday season is in full swing. New guidelines have been issued to prevent its omicron infection. Experts say that if people do not comply and the number of patients goes out of reach, then strict restrictions, like lockdown, will happen again. The central government has issued guidelines to the states. It said states should be alert to take immediate measures like night curfew and containment zone after seeing the situation.

The central government has directed the states to set up war rooms for Omicron. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to the Chief Secretaries of States. Omicron virus is able to spread rapidly. If the weekly infection rate is more than 10 percent or ICU beds are more than 40 percent full, immediate steps should be taken to establish a night curfew or containment zone at the district or local level. Omicron has now reached various parts of the country, including Delta. States and Union Territories will have to come forward to control this. Tough steps will have to be taken. They will have to follow the containment zone policy by testing, tracking and monitoring.

Containment zone: Night curfew to prevent the spread of the virus, more crowds in public places will have to be stopped. The number of people attending weddings and funerals has to be limited. Rules need to be enforced in offices, industries and public transport. The containment zone and buffer zone will have to be determined according to the number of patients. Genome sequencing should be done with priority.

The system of screening and monitoring should be implemented in accordance with the standards set by ICMR and the Union Ministry of Health. A door-to-door survey should be done to identify the patient. RT-PCR testing rates should be increased. A person with covid should be examined and treated in time. The local administration should keep an eye on the people coming from abroad.

Clinical Management: The capacity of hospital beds should be increased with increasing scope of Omicron. Adequate stocks of ambulances, oxygen cylinders, medicines and other essentials should be kept.

Vaccination: Given the increasing rate of corona, emphasis should be placed on vaccination. Everyone who qualifies for the first and second doses should see to it that they are vaccinated under any circumstances. In addition, all state governments and union territories should rebuild their war rooms. Also, make sure that the information is accurate so that the situation is under control.