Lohri 2022: Know the History and Significance of this day

Lohri is a festival of joy and lights, mainly celebrated in Punjab as the end of the winter season, and to welcome the summers, the festival is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. This year Lohri will be on 13th January. This day also auspicious for newly married couples or those who have a new baby in their house.

The festival is celebrated by having a huge bonfire in the evening where all the family of neighbors comes together and take parikrama, offering maize grains, revdi, peanuts, corns, sesame seeds, etc into the burning fire.

Lohri 2022: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: January 13, Thursday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 04:49 PM, January 12

Shubh Tithi Ends: 07:32 PM, January 13

Lohri 2022: History

According to traditional beliefs, the day is celebrated to welcome bigger days after the winters because days get longer as the sun proceeds on its northward journey. After Lohri, the next day is celebrated as Maghi Sangrand.

Lohri Significance

On this day offerings revdi, peanuts, maize grains, and sesame seeds into the holy bonfire during parikrama is a special tradition. As per belief doing this people get rid of the evil energies around them, and overcome obstacles. Many also link Lohri with the tale of Dulla Bhatti, a man who lived in Punjab during the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar. He was the legend of Punjab as he rescued Hindu girls from being sold in the slave market of the Middle East