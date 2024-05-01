Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Candidate Maneka Gandhi Files Her Nomination from UP's Sultanpur

BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh, Maneka Gandhi, Member of Parliament and the party's nominee for the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency, has submitted her nomination papers. Contesting against her is Bheem Nishad, put forward by the Samajwadi Party. Sultanpur is scheduled to vote on May 25 as part of Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has retained Maneka Gandhi from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The former Minister of Women and Child Development won the seat in 2019 after she swapped seats with her son Varun Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP and party's candidate from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency Maneka Gandhi files her nomination papers.



Samajwadi Party has fielded Bheem Nishad from this seat. Sultanpur will vote on 25th May (Phase 6)

Maneka Gandhi founded the Rashtriya Sanjay Manch in 1983 with Azamgarh-based politician Akbar Ahmad. She unsuccessfully contested her first Lok Sabha polls as an Independent candidate in 1984 against Rajiv Gandhi from Amethi. In 1988, she joined VP Singh's Janata Dal Party and became the General Secretary. In 1989, she was elected on a Janata Dal ticket to the Lok Sabha from Pilibhit, a seat she would go on to represent six times. Maneka Gandhi, who served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, formally joined the BJP in 2004. In 2014, after the Narendra Modi-led BJP swept the polls, she was sworn in as a Minister of Women and Child Development. In 2019, she won the Lok Sabha polls from the Sultanpur seat but wasn't given any ministry