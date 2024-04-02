Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP-JD(S) Alliance Will Win All 28 Seats in Karnataka, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah delivered an address to party workers in Bengaluru, Karnataka, expressing confidence in the BJP-JDS alliance's victory in the state's 28 Lok Sabha seats.

I have come here to tell you that BJP-JDS alliance in Karnataka will win all 28 (Lok Sabha) seats in the State and not let Congress open its account here, said Shah.

"I have come here to tell you that BJP-JDS alliance in Karnataka will win all 28 (Lok Sabha) seats in the State and not let Congress open its account here."

During his speech in Bengaluru, Amit Shah said, On one side, it is PM Modi. On the other side, it is Congress which has indulged in corruption of Rs 12 lakh crores.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls 2024. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on March 16.

