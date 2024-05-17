Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress and SP Will Run Bulldozer Over Ram Temple if Elected To Power, Claims PM Modi

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that if elected to power, the Congress and Samajwadi Party will run a bulldozer over the Ram temple if elected to power. He suggested that these parties should take "tuition" from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on "where to run bulldozers."

Addressing a rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the INDIA bloc aims to create "instability" and is collapsing like a pack of cards as the elections advance. Confident that his government will achieve a hat-trick, Modi stated that he has many significant decisions to make for the poor, youth, women, and farmers in the new government. He said that he has come to seek the blessings of the people of Barabanki and Mohanlalganj for this purpose.

"June 4 is not far. Today, the whole country and the world knows that the Modi government is going to score a hat-trick," he asserted. "On one side, there is the BJP-NDA alliance dedicated to national interest, and on the other, the 'INDI alliance' is in the field to create instability in the country. As the elections progress, these 'INDI alliance' people have started collapsing like a pack of cards," he said.

"You need MPs who will work and do good for you. We need MPs who will develop the area, not those who will abuse Modi for five years. For this you have only one option - lotus (poll symbol of BJP). Can you achieve a speed of 1,000 CC with a 100 CC engine? If you want rapid development, only a strong government can provide it... Only the BJP government can give it," he asserted.