Lok Sabha Election 2024: Former PM Manmohan Singh, Ex-VP Hamid Ansari Avails Home Voting in Delhi

Former Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, and former Union Minister Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi have utilized the home voting facility from the New Delhi Parliamentary Constituency, according to the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi. The city is set to vote on May 25.

The fifth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election is scheduled for May 20, covering 49 constituencies across eight states and Union territories. Polling will commence at 7 am on Monday and will conclude at 6 pm.

Phase five of the general elections will see voter participation from 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra, seven in West Bengal, five in Bihar, five in Odisha, three in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

