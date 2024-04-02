Lok Sabha Election 2024: Happy To Be in BJP, Says Maneka Gandhi

Maneka Gandhi, BJP MP and mother of Varun Gandhi, broke her silence during her 10-day visit to Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, expressing her contentment to remain affiliated with the party after Varun Gandhi was denied a ticket from his constituency.

When questioned about Varun Gandhi's next steps, she said, Ask him what he wants to do. We will consider this after the elections. There is time. I am very happy that I am in the BJP. I thank Amit Shah, PM Modi and Nadda Ji for giving me the ticket. The ticket was announced very late, so there was a dilemma as to where I should fight. From Pilibhit or Sultanpur. I am grateful for the decision the party has taken now, she said.

I am very happy that I came back to Sultanpur because this place has a history where no MP came back into power again in Sultanpur, She further added.

Earlier, Varun Gandhi penned a sincere letter addressed to the residents of his constituency, affirming that his bond with Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh will endure until his final breath.