Lok Sabha Election 2024: Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad Dies of Heart Attack in Gurugram
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 25, 2024 03:55 PM2024-05-25T15:55:52+5:302024-05-25T16:00:43+5:30
Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad from the Badshahpur assembly constituency in Gurugram died of a heart attack on Saturday morning, May 25. The 45-year-old Badshahpur MLA suffered a heart attack in the morning and was shifted to a private hospital.
He died during treatment at Manipal Hospital in Palam Vihar here, reported news Agency PTI. Daulatabad won the Badshahpur seat in the 2019 assembly elections as an independent candidate and later supported the BJP government.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Karan Goel confirmed the family had received information about the MLA's death.
गुड़गांव के बादशाहपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से निर्दलीय विधायक राकेश दौलताबाद के असामयिक निधन का समाचार सुनकर दुःखी हूँ।— Bhupinder S Hooda (@BhupinderShooda) May 25, 2024
दिवंगत आत्मा को श्रद्धांजलि और परिवारजनों व समर्थकों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि परिवारजनों को संबल प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/nsleENrI7J
The former Chief Minister of Haryana and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed grief for the passing of Rakesh Daulatabad. In post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, "I am saddened to hear the news of the untimely demise of Rakesh Daulatabad, Independent MLA from Badshahpur Assembly Constituency, Gurgaon. I pay my tribute to the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the family and supporters. I pray to God to give strength to the family."