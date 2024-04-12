Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jammu and Kashmir Will Get Statehood, Says PM Modi in Udhampur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Udhampur on Friday in support of Union Minister Jitendra Singh's campaign, announced that Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of statehood. He also confirmed that Assembly Elections would take place in the region. Prior to the rally, a comprehensive security arrangement was implemented, including restrictions on drone flights.

आर्टिकल 370 हटने के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर खुलकर सांस ले रहा है। उधमपुर में आशीर्वाद देने आए मेरे परिवारजनों को मोदी की गारंटी है कि अगले 5 वर्षों में यह क्षेत्र विकास की नई ऊंचाइयों को छुएगा।https://t.co/DT7fnryK1J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2024

He said, This election is not just to elect MPs but this is an election to form a strong government in the country. When the govt is strong, it completes the works by challenging the challenges.

He further said, I had told you to trust me and I will solve the problems of 60 years. I had guaranteed respect for the mothers and sisters here. I gave a guarantee that the poor would not have to worry about two meals a day. Today lakhs of families of Jammu and Kashmir have the guarantee of free ration for the next 5 years.