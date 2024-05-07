Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nearly 42% Voter Turnout in Karnataka’s 14 Constituencies Till 1pm

As of 1 pm on Tuesday, the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka witnessed an approximate 41.59% voter turnout across 14 constituencies. The voting, which commenced at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, saw varying levels of participation.

Chikkodi recorded the highest turnout at 45.69%, followed by Shimoga at 44.98%, while Gulbarga registered the lowest turnout at 37.48%.

A total of 227 candidates, comprising 206 men and 21 women, are contesting in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, which covers the northern districts of Karnataka. Over 2.59 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes across 28,269 polling stations. The Congress and BJP are once again engaged in a fierce electoral battle in the state. Karnataka has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the first phase of polling already conducted on April 26 in the remaining 14 seats, primarily in the southern and coastal districts.