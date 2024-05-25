Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6: Polling Booth Confusion for EAM S Jaishankar as Name Not Found in Voter List

Over 11.13 crore voters exercise their franchise across 58 constituencies in six States and two Union Territories on Saturday, May 25, to decide the fate of 889 candidates as the Lok Sabha elections 2024 enter the 6th phase.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar was the early voter to reach the polling station in Delhi on Saturday to cast his vote. However, he was shocked to learn that his name was not on the voting list at the polling station in the National Capital. EAM was informed that his name was at a different location.

Jaishankar later cast his vote at the designated polling booth. Talking to the media, he said, "We want people to come out and cast their votes as this is a decisive moment for the country."

#WATCH | External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrives at a polling station in Delhi to cast his vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/S8AGtdtvS0 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

EAM also received a certificate for visiting first at the polling booth.

Cast my vote in New Delhi this morning.



Urge all voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote in this sixth phase of the elections. pic.twitter.com/FJpskspGq9 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) May 25, 2024

"We have just cast our vote and I was the first male voter in this booth. We want people to come out and cast their votes as this is a decisive moment for the country," he added, reported news agency ANI.

Polling for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 is underway in Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Delhi, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.