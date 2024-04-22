Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah To Address Rallies in Next Three Days in Chhattisgarh

Campaigning intensifies for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are slated to deliver speeches at rallies over the upcoming three days.

Anurag Agrawal, the BJP state media co-incharge, announced that Amit Shah will speak at a public gathering in the Kanker Lok Sabha constituency of the Bastar region on Monday. PM Modi will address campaign rallies on April 23 and 24 in Sarguja, Mahasamund, and Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituencies, he added.

On April 26, polling is scheduled for the Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, and Kanker seats in the second phase of the elections. Shah arrived at Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur on Sunday evening and presided over a meeting of senior party leaders at the state BJP headquarters.

Shah took stock of poll preparations as well as the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23 and 24," Agrawal said. The visit of Modi and Shah comes against the backdrop of the biggest encounter in Kanker district wherein 29 Naxalites were gunned down by security personnel on April 16.

