Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Is ‘Champion of Corruption’, Says Rahul Gandhi

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the electoral bonds scheme of being the largest "extortion scheme" in the world asserting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "champion of corruption".

During a joint press conference alongside Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Gandhi remarked that there is a palpable wave favoring the opposition INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha elections. He predicted that the BJP would be restricted to 150 seats.

Yadav expressed confidence that a shift in the political landscape would commence from Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh, extending all the way to Ghazipur. He anticipated a resounding goodbye to the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We have to ensure that not a single vote is divided in the Lok Sabha polls, Yadav said.

Criticising the now-scrapped electoral bonds, Gandhi said the prime minister claims that the scheme was brought to bring transparency in poll funding but then why was it struck down by the Supreme Court. The electoral bonds scheme is the biggest extortion scheme in the world. India's businessmen know it very well. No matter how much the prime minister clarifies, it will have no impact because the entire nation knows that the prime minister is the champion of corruption, Gandhi said.

The Lok Sabha polls, spanning seven phases, are set to commence on April 19, with the counting of votes scheduled to commence on June 4.

