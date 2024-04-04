Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, K C Venugopal File Nominations From Kerala

On Thursday, NDA candidate and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, alongside AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, submitted their nomination papers from Kerala for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chandrasekhar, vying for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, submitted his nomination to the District Collector, who also serves as the returning officer. He was accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and other senior BJP leaders.

During the 2024 general elections, Kerala will conduct polling in the second phase on April 26th. The state will witness voting across all seats in a single phase. In the previous elections in 2019, Kerala recorded a total voter turnout of 77.84%.

Among Kerala's 20 parliamentary constituencies, two are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), while the remaining 18 are unreserved.