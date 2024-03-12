Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sarath Kumar-led AISMK Merges with BJP in Tamil Nadu

Actor R Sarath Kumar-led All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) on Tuesday merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Following the merger of his party with the BJP, actor Kumar is likely to be named as the BJP's candidate for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

Kumar, who founded the All India Samatva Makkal Kashi party in 2007, had been associated with the AIADMK alliance for a long time. Notably, his party secured two seats in the Assembly during the 2011 elections. He is the former Member of Legislative Assembly of Tenkasi constituency. He served as the president of the Nadigar Sangam from 2006 to 2015 for three consecutive terms.