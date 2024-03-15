Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AIUDF Announces Candidates for Three Seats in Assam, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal to Contest From Dhubri

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has unveiled its roster of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam. AIUDF disclosed that it would contest in three out of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.

The list of candidates includes AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal, slated to contest from Dhubri, Sahabul Islam Choudhury from Karimganj, and Aminul Islam from Nagaon. The Election Commission is scheduled to announce the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections tomorrow, following which the Model Code of Conduct will be implemented nationwide.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of India announced the election schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and several state assembly polls during its Press Conference. The press conference is set to commence at 3 p.m. tomorrow, March 16, and will be live-streamed on the ECI's official social media platforms.

The announcement marks the beginning of the political showdown among parties, with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government eyeing a resounding victory of 300 seats, while the Opposition Congress-led INDIA alliance aims to challenge the NDA's anticipated triumph. The Election Commission also formally welcomed Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as the newly appointed election commissioners. They are the inaugural members appointed under the new law for chief election commissioners and ECs.

In 2019, the Election Commission had disclosed the General Election poll dates on March 10. It is anticipated that the EC will also announce the Assembly polls for Jammu and Kashmir, although this remains unconfirmed at present.