Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress To Release Poll Manifesto Today

Top leaders of the Congress party will unveil their manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections today with a primary focus on what they term as the five ‘pillars of justice’. The manifesto launch event will witness the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge alongside former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Dubbed ‘Paanch Nyay’ or five pillars of justice, the manifesto will prioritise ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’, and ‘Hissedari Nyay’, along with the party’s assurances to the electorate.Moreover, the manifesto is expected to advocate for strict legislation and penalties for individuals involved in paper leaks, along with advocating for transparent government recruitment procedures. It will also advocate for legal guarantees on minimum support prices and a caste-based census in the country.