Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Sees 60.03% Voter Turnout Across 102 Constituencies

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India kicked off today with the first phase witnessing an average voter turnout of 60.03% across 102 constituencies by 7 pm.

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha election began today, April 19, at 7 a.m. In this phase, 21 states and 102 constituencies participated in electing their representatives for the next parliamentary term. The 2024 general elections are organized in seven phases nationwide, concluding on June 1. The counting of votes and result declaration is scheduled for June 4.

States where voting took place in this phase include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. Additionally, elections were held in Union Territories such as Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance is aiming for its third consecutive term in this general election, with the slogan 'abki baar 400 paar'. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economic approach to their campaign, promising Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.