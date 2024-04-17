Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sadhguru Urges People Not To Waste Their Vote By Opting For NOTA

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru has sent out a important message to all citizens ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. As it's the Lok Sabha election season in India, many stars have been campaigning in support of their favorite party, and sending important messages about the election. To follow the trend, Sadhguru has sent a message about picking up their favorite candidate and asked them to excercise their right to vote. Casting their vote in elections is an important job of citizens, so Sadhguru asked everyone to cast their vote as he wished to see an increase in voting percentage. Every Citizen over 18 years of age must exercise this most fundamental right and responsibility to be able to decide who will take the Nation forward for the next five years. Do not let this power enshrined in the democratic process go waste or choose NOTA and give up your power to be an active participant in the making of Bharat and the future of over a billion people. Let us make it happen. Much Love and Blessings, wrote Sadhguru on X.

Last week, Sadhguru reacted strongly to the dropping level of political discourse against women in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. He posted on X: ““In the last two weeks, I am hearing the type of words that people are using for women. Somebody is talking about “rate card” and someone else is saying disgusting things about a 75-year-old lady. Someone else is talking about the parentage of over a 60-year-old politician. It doesn’t matter which party you belong to, please block out these people. We MUST change the narrative about women.”Isha Foundation’s Sadhguru was referring to the comments made against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Kangana Ranaut and Hema Malini and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Sadhguru recently underwent an emergency brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi after suffering “life-threatening” bleeding in the skull.

The first phase of elections for the 18th Lok Sabha elections starting April 19. The phase 1 polling will cover 102 constituencies spread across 21 states and Union Territories (UTs). The counting of votes will be held on June 4.Assembly Elections in the north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will also be held along with the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19.In Phase 1, states and UTs including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry will be voting on April 19.



