Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Releases Fifth List, Fields Dharmendra Yadav From Azamgarh

The Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh unveiled its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, introducing six contenders for key constituencies. Among them, Dharmendra Yadav emerges as a prominent nominee from Azamgarh. Other candidates include Jitendra Dohre from Etawah, Mahendra Nagar from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bhim Nishad from Sultanpur, Manoj Kumar Rajvanshi from Misrikh, and Narayan Das Ahirwar from Jalaun.

This latest announcement comes after the SP's initial release of 37 candidates, bringing the total count to 43. However, recent developments have reduced this number to 41. The coalition with the INDIA alliance resulted in the allocation of the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat to the Congress, necessitating the removal of the SP candidate from that constituency. Furthermore, following the unfortunate passing of MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke from Sambhal, the SP must nominate a replacement candidate for that seat.

The SP had strategically unveiled its candidates in a series of lists. Notable names from previous lists include Shafiqur Rahman Burke from Firozabad, Akshay Yadav from Mainpuri, and Dimple Yadav from Etah. Subsequent lists introduced candidates like Harendra Milak from Muzaffarnagar, Neeraj Maurya from Amla, and Rajesh Kashyap from Shahjahanpur. The third and fourth lists featured candidates such as Iqra Hasan from Kairana, Shivpal Yadav from Hamirpur, and Yashveer Singh from Bijnor, among others.