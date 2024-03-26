Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Yusuf Pathan, Mamata Banerjee Among TMC's Campaigners for LS Polls (See List)

Trinamool Congress on Tuesday released a list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Among the star campaigners are cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan and actors-turned-candidates Sayooni Ghosh, June Malia, and Rachana Banerjee. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a key figure in TMC's leadership, will also play a pivotal role in rallying support for the party.

The list submitted to the Election Commission on Tuesday features thirteen candidates out of the 40 star campaigners. Mamata Banerjee tops the list, followed by party General Secretaries Subrata Bakshi and Abhishek Banerjee. Other prominent leaders include Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandhyopadhyay, Saugata Roy, and Kalyan Banerjee.

The list further features ministers and leaders such as Chandrima Bhattacharya, Manoj Tiwaary, Mamata Thakur, Ritabrata Banerjee, and Santanu Sen, alongside other candidates like Minister Partha Bhowmik and sitting MPs Satabdi Roy and Dev. The comprehensive lineup reflects TMC's concerted efforts to assemble a diverse and impactful team for the electoral campaign.