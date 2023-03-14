Lokmat National Conclave: Digvijay Singh says PM Modi criticizes Congress and previous govt seven times in abroad

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories.Congress senior leader and former CM of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lokmat National Conclave. He said that PM Modi has been abroad many times. He said that the PM criticized Congress and pervious governments, seven times including Atal Ji's government. Digvijay Singh further said that he does not create trouble anywhere, but has been fighting the troublemakers. The ruling party is not allowing the Parliament to function. Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal did not allow the parliament to function, not only this , the NDA government kept Sudha Bharadwaj in jail for three years. He said that those who have spoken against Modi are behind the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). ED, CBI and Income Tax Department are being imposed. Singh also accused the BJP of allurement.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories. The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognize and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar. Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.